Deion Sanders Jr. drops 1-word reaction to brother Shedeur’s eye-catching billboard in Brooklyn

The focus on Shedeur Sanders is expected to rise before the NFL Draft. Deion Sanders Jr. has already seen glimpses of it in social media.

While both are at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Deion Jr. reposted an X post showing a billboard of the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback in Brooklyn. His one word response was a clear reflection of what he thought of the image.

“Legendary,” Deion Sanders Jr. responded on X.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be among the top players chosen in the NFL Draft in April. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback finished his final season of college football with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In his college career, the quarterback notched up 14,327 passing yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He played his first two seasons of college football at HBCU school Jackson State before transferring to Colorado.

Deion Sanders Jr. followed Shedeur and Shilo to Boulder, where he’s helped the program gain online popularity through his behind the scenes videos.

Are Deion Sanders Jr.’s brothers playing in the Shrine Bowl

While Deion Sanders Jr. joined his brothers Shilo and Shedeur in North Texas, both Colorado players have vastly different agendas.

Shedeur Sanders made the trip as an interview-only participant, which means the quarterback will not participate in any on-field activity. He has already reportedly met with multiple team officials, including representatives of the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

The quarterback is already expected to be one of the top two passers selected in the NFL Draft along with Miami’s Cam Ward.

Shilo Sanders' case is different. The defensive back is expected to go in Day 3 of the event, or even as an undrafted free agent as of now. A strong week in practice and a good performance in the game could boost his projection ahead of the Draft.

The defensive back finished his college career with 184 tackles, one sack, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six interceptions, nine passes defended and a touchdown in six seasons at South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado. He spent two years at each school.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday at 8 pm ET in AT&T Stadium. It will feature some of the most notable seniors in the country looking to help their stock before the NFL Draft, which will be held in late April.

