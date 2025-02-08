Deion Sanders Jr. drops warm wishes to 'young kings' Shedeur & Shilo on birthday eve

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, are preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. The NFL scouting combine, to be held in Indianapolis this month, will be an important time for them to prove their worth to the scouts and improve their draft stocks, especially for Shilo.

Amid the preparations, February is also when Shedeur and Shilo celebrate their birthdays. The quarterback was born on Feb. 7, while the safety's birthday falls on Feb. 9. On Friday, their oldest brother, Deion Sanders Jr., dedicated a group post on their special occasion.

Deion Jr. shared a post on Instagram that included snippets of both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders over the years. He wished them happy birthday through the post while reminiscing about all the great memories they have had as a family.

"Happy Birthday Young Kings @shedeursanders @shilosanders (Shilo birthday in 2 days so ima do a group post) #WellOffForever! Love y'all! God is the greatest," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote.

Bucky was not the only one to wish the Colorado QB on his special day. Their younger sister, Shelomi Sanders, also took to Instagram to share an iced-out photo of Shedeur in an all-blue suit to wish him a happy birthday. Shelomi plays college basketball for Alabama A&M in the HBCU scene.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo played a big role in helping the Buffaloes record a strong 2024. They secured a 9-4 campaign and led the program to an Alamo Bowl appearance, where they lost to the BYU Cougars. The upcoming season will be Colorado coach Deion Sanders' first without his sons on the field.

Deion Sanders wishes Shedeur Sanders on his birthday while taking a hilarious dig at his other children

Apart from developing young talents, Deion Sanders is also known for having a ranking system for his children. He is known to name his "favorite" periodically on social media.

On Friday, Coach Prime shared a photo of his quarterback son on X to wish him on his birthday. He accompanied the post with a caption calling Shedeur Sanders his "favorite," jokingly indicating to his other children that he is currently No. 1 on his list.

"Happy Birthday to my FAVORITE son @ShedeurSanders!" Coach Prime wrote.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders are looking to create a legacy for themselves in the NFL like their father. While Shedeur is projected to be a top-three pick, Shilo will have to make a case for himself and improve his draft stock during the combine this month.

