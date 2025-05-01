Deion Sanders Jr. finds creative way to use Shedeur Sanders’ disappointing NFL draft to promote his brand

Shedeur Sanders slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, but brother Deion Sanders Jr. has already found a way to use the slide and promote the brand.

Ad

On Thursday, Deion Sanders Jr. posted a story on his Instagram account in which he can be seen driving in his car while singing the lyrics of "Satan, We're Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down." He is doing so while wearing a black hoodie with the number 144 on the left side.

Deion Sanders Jr. is embracing number 144. - Source: Instagram/@deionsandersjr

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, Shedeur Sanders went at No. 144 to the Cleveland Browns. While, perhaps, no player has used his draft selection number as a marketing tool, some have used it as motivation when they take the field.

Ad

Trending

Shedeur, once expected to go in the top five, dropped down draft boards in the lead-up to the NFL draft. However, going to day three of the event was unexpected even for most of his critics.

Not only was the Colorado Buffaloes' career passing leader taken in the fifth round of the event, but he was also the sixth quarterback selected, and the second by his own team. The Browns picked Dillon Gabriel with the 94th selection.

Ad

Despite the draft slide, Bucky shared videos of the quarterback during draft weekend, including his reaction to Jaxson Dart's first-round selection. Also, the quarterback singing and addressing not being selected after the first round and his reaction after getting the call from Cleveland were uploaded.

The former Colorado quarterback will now have to battle for a spot in the Browns' depth chart. Besides Gabriel, the team also has former first-round veterans in Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson.

Ad

While it's unlikely Watson will see the field in 2025, the quarterback battle in Cleveland looks wide open.

Deion Sanders Jr. keeps thoughts to himself on Cleveland Browns QB situation

Deion Sanders Jr. preferred not to jump into the fray regarding the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation. Bucky was asked how he expects the Browns' quarterback room to look in 2025.

However, the older brother of Shedeur Sanders preferred to steer away from controversy and gave a diplomatic answer.

Ad

"I’m nobody to even have an opinion of the situation. Whatever the Browns think is the best will be the best," Deion Sanders Jr. said.

Expand Tweet

After missing the playoffs last year, the Browns are looking to fix an offense that ranked 28th in the NFL in total yards. Finding a new quarterback is an important step for the franchise, as they struggled with Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe under center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place