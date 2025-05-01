Deion Sanders Jr. finds creative way to use Shedeur Sanders’ disappointing NFL draft to promote his brand

Shedeur Sanders slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, but brother Deion Sanders Jr. has already found a way to use the slide and promote the brand.
On Thursday, Deion Sanders Jr. posted a story on his Instagram account in which he can be seen driving in his car while singing the lyrics of "Satan, We're Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down." He is doing so while wearing a black hoodie with the number 144 on the left side.
Of course, Shedeur Sanders went at No. 144 to the Cleveland Browns. While, perhaps, no player has used his draft selection number as a marketing tool, some have used it as motivation when they take the field.
Shedeur, once expected to go in the top five, dropped down draft boards in the lead-up to the NFL draft. However, going to day three of the event was unexpected even for most of his critics.
Not only was the Colorado Buffaloes' career passing leader taken in the fifth round of the event, but he was also the sixth quarterback selected, and the second by his own team. The Browns picked Dillon Gabriel with the 94th selection.
Despite the draft slide, Bucky shared videos of the quarterback during draft weekend, including his reaction to Jaxson Dart's first-round selection. Also, the quarterback singing and addressing not being selected after the first round and his reaction after getting the call from Cleveland were uploaded.
The former Colorado quarterback will now have to battle for a spot in the Browns' depth chart. Besides Gabriel, the team also has former first-round veterans in Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson.
While it's unlikely Watson will see the field in 2025, the quarterback battle in Cleveland looks wide open.
Deion Sanders Jr. keeps thoughts to himself on Cleveland Browns QB situation
Deion Sanders Jr. preferred not to jump into the fray regarding the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation. Bucky was asked how he expects the Browns' quarterback room to look in 2025.
However, the older brother of Shedeur Sanders preferred to steer away from controversy and gave a diplomatic answer.
"I’m nobody to even have an opinion of the situation. Whatever the Browns think is the best will be the best," Deion Sanders Jr. said.
After missing the playoffs last year, the Browns are looking to fix an offense that ranked 28th in the NFL in total yards. Finding a new quarterback is an important step for the franchise, as they struggled with Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe under center.
