Deion Sanders Jr. showed off his Nike Air DT Max 96 collection on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, flexing multiple colorways ahead of Colorado Big 12 Pro Day. Meanwhile, Colorado is gearing up for its first season in the Big 12 without stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, who are headed to the NFL. Replacing two of the draft’s top prospects won’t be easy, but the Buffaloes have a strong core arriving in 2025. They’ll wrap up spring ball with the Black & Gold Game on April 19.

As for Sanders Jr., his first post featured an all-red Nike Air DT Max 96, a bold design with claw-like overlays and a visible Air unit.

Screenshot, via Instagram (Credits: @deionsandersjr Instagram)

A second image revealed his packed suitcase, loaded with the same sneakers in different colorways - white with yellow, black with red, and a camouflage-inspired version.

Screenshot, via Instagram (Credits: @deionsandersjr Instagram)

The Nike Air DT Max 96, originally released in 1996, remains a staple in sneaker culture, tied to Deion Sanders' legacy as a two-sport star. Its re-release has made it a favorite among athletes and collectors, blending retro style with modern performance.

Jordan Seaton is stepping up as a leader for Colorado

Jordan Seaton is stepping up as a leader for Colorado this spring. With veterans like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter heading to the NFL, the offensive lineman is taking on a bigger role.

Seaton prefers to lead by example rather than with words. He believes that working the right way will push teammates to follow or leave them behind. Recent Well Off Media videos show him setting the tone for the offensive line, helping teammates, and holding them accountable.

The Buffaloes’ line has experienced players like Tyler Brown, Phillip Houston, Zarian McGill, Zy Crisler, and Mana Taimani. While Seaton is still learning from them, mutual respect is evident.

Seaton started all 13 games as a freshman, protecting Sanders’ blind side and allowing just three sacks. His strong play earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention and Freshman All-American honors. Still, he’s focused on improving his stamina and technique, especially when fatigued.

Seaton and the Buffaloes are gearing up for their spring game on April 19, which will air on ESPN2.

