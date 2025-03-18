Colorado's Julian Lewis shares his reaction as Buffaloes IOL Zechariah Owens' shares a snap of them during spring games practice

Colorado offensive lineman Zechariah Owens recently captured the intensity of spring practice with a powerful image, highlighting the battle in the trenches. The snapshot, featuring Owens in a strong blocking stance, gained attention when quarterback Julian Lewis reshared it on his Instagram story, adding crossed-fingers emojis—seemingly signaling his excitement for the upcoming season.

Image via Ig@julianlewis10

Owens, also known as "Flapjack" for his ability to deliver pancake blocks, transferred to Colorado in 2024 after spending one year at Clemson. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 375 pounds, he adds both size and potential to the Buffaloes' offensive line.

During his time at Clemson, Owens saw action in two games while redshirting, preserving four years of eligibility. His presence on the line will protect Lewis and establish a dominant offense.

Spring practice kicked off on March 11, with Colorado looking to build on its momentum under head coach Deion Sanders. The team’s annual Black & Gold Spring Game, set for April 19, has become a marquee event for fans and recruits. While Lewis is a highly anticipated talent, the QB battle remains competitive.

Colorado strengthened its quarterback depth by bringing in Kaidon Salter, a dynamic dual-threat transfer from Liberty with over 5,800 career passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards. Returning quarterback Ryan Staub, entering his third season, also aims to make an impression in the competition.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur emphasized that no position is guaranteed, stating,

"You bring in new players, and they come in and compete their b-- off. Our responsibility as coaches is to make sure we play the best player," Shurmur said.

Deion Sanders evaluates Julian Lewis and Colorado's quarterback battle as spring practice heats up

As Colorado enters its second week of spring practice, head coach Deion Sanders addressed the media on Monday, offering insight into the evolving quarterback competition.

With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter no longer in the lineup, all eyes are on the battle between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman standout Julian Lewis.

"We've got a couple of quarterbacks competing, but no one's getting the nod yet," Sanders said. "We're testing both of them to see how they react to what [offensive coordinator] Pat [Shurmur] is throwing at them."

While Salter and Lewis bring different playstyles and physical attributes, Coach Sanders prioritizes leadership and mental toughness over raw talent.

"You've got to have a bona fide leader," he emphasized. "Someone who can see the field and rally the team."

Leadership and composure were key factors in Shedeur Sanders' success, helping him emerge as a potential No. 1 NFL draft pick. Among the contenders, Lewis has drawn attention for his poise. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound five-star recruit from Carrollton, Georgia, skipped his senior year yet still amassed over 10,000 passing yards in high school.

