"If you want money say that": Deion Sanders sends stern message amid rumors of potential attempts to stop spring games

Deion Sanders isn’t buying into the talk of shutting down spring games. The Colorado coach made it clear that limiting spring showcases won’t stop players from leaving through the transfer portal.

Colorado’s spring game is set for Apr. 19 at Folsom Field and will air on ESPN2. The spring portal window runs from April 16 to 25, allowing players to transfer freely during that period.

Sanders is pushing for a change in NCAA rules. He wants college football programs to follow the NFL model and allow spring practices and scrimmages against other teams.

According to reports, NCAA bylaws prohibit teams from facing another school in the spring, an NCAA spokesperson told ESPN on Monday.

“That's probably why everybody's moving to stop spring games,” Coach Prime said. “You're not going to stop nobody from leaving your program by not having a spring game. If you want to save money, just say that. But you're not going to stop the kids already gone.”

Sanders has a plan to keep spring games relevant by bringing in another team for joint practices and a competitive scrimmage. His idea comes as programs like Nebraska and Missouri reconsider or cancel spring games over injury risks, roster depth and transfer portal concerns. Sanders recognizes those challenges but won’t let them shape his approach.

Meanwhile, Sanders will be at the Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas, from March 18 to 21. His sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, along with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, are also expected to attend.

Deion Sanders sees clear progress in his Colorado Buffaloes

For the first time, Deion Sanders won’t have to balance being both a coach and a dad.

"You don't understand how much I appreciate that because when you're a dad and a coach, you're wearing two hats," Sanders said, per Denver7.

However, Sanders sees clear progress in his Colorado Buffaloes, especially in the trenches and the backfield. The addition of Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to the staff has strengthened the run game, a key focus after last season’s struggles.

Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline - Source: Imagn

Five-star freshman Julian "Juju" Lewis and transfer Kaidon Salter are competing for the starting job at quarterback, with Sanders pushing them to handle adversity.

The Buffaloes will hold their annual Black and Gold Spring Game on Apr. 19, but Sanders hopes to shake things up by playing another team. Details are still being finalized.

