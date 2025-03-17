Deion Sanders Jr. issues 3-word message for Maxx Crosby’s brother as Raiders star drops latest post on IG

4x Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby is entering his sixth season with the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, he shared a post on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his offseason shenanigans.

In the post, Maxx Crosby shared several snippets of himself having the time of his life during a party. He was seen wearing a Lakers jersey while smoking a cigar and grooving on the dance floor. He also shared a snippet posing with his brother Myles Crosby, who is a fashion model.

Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., took to the comments to react to the post shared by the Las Vegas Raiders. He shared some endearing words for Maxx Crosby's brother Myles, indicating that the two have a strong friendship.

"My dawg Myles!," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote.

Bucky's comment on Maxx Crosby's post

Earlier in his life, Maxx Crosby struggled with problems related to addiction. Despite what the pictures on his post suggest, the DE completed five years of sobriety earlier this month.

Last Friday, Crosby made an appearance on 'The Colin Cowherd Show.' He opened up about his battle with drug and alcohol addiction there and expressed his happiness about being five years sober.

"I'll never forget it," Crosby said. "You know what I mean? That was the biggest day and most important day in my life...I wouldn't be here in this position if I didn't make that decision for myself and my family, to get healthy and put myself first and get the help I needed. So it's been a hell of a journey ever since it's been five years already, it's crazy."

Crosby played for the Eastern Michigan Eagles during his collegiate career and was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Maxx Crosby fueled speculations during his interaction with Shedeur Sanders during Super Bowl week

It is no surprise that the Raiders need a long-term quarterback solution for the franchise. And the rumor mill has been churning about Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, being a perfect candidate for the role. More fuel was added to this fire when Crosby met with the Colorado quarterback during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

Both of them greeted each other before talking about their plans for the weekend. The conversation ended with Crosby making an interesting statement that sparked rumors about Shedeur potentially joining the Raiders.

"I'll see you soon bro," Crosby told Shedeur Sanders

On Sunday, Shedeur Sanders posted an IG story with quarterback Geno Smith. This sparked even more rumors since Smith was traded to the Raiders by the Seahawks for a 92nd overall pick in this year's draft.

The Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the first round of the draft. Shedeur is considered to be a top-three prospect. However, his draft stock has been falling since the recent Scouting Combine. Thus, there is a possibility that he may still be on the board when the Raiders get on the clock.

