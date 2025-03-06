Deion Sanders sends message to Maxx Crosby after historic $106,500,000 contract extension with Raiders

Maxx Crosby is officially the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, having agreed to a three-year, $106.5-million contract extension to remain a Las Vegas Raider on Wednesday. Deion Sanders reacted to the contract extension with happiness and pride.

The Hall of Fame former cornerback and current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes posted a congratulatory message on X for Crosby.

"Congratulations to my dear friend @CrosbyMaxx well deserved, certainly earned & I’m so darn proud of u. You play the game the way it’s supposed to be played," he wrote.

Upon signing the contract, Crosby said that it did not change his goal - to win, just as Hall of Famers Ted Hendricks, Marcus Allen, and Charles Woodson did before him.

"You look at all the legends that created what this brand is, and that's winning. Ted Hendricks, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, the guys like that, the ones that I look up to, that's what I want to solidify. And those guys are all about winning. It's one thing to be a face of a franchise, but I want to be a winner," he said (via Raiders press release).

Raiders HC Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek react to Maxx Crosby's historic $106.5-million contract extension

Securing the future of a top-tier defender like Maxx Crosby constitutes good news for the Raiders who are entering a new era. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the historic deal and praised Crosby.

"There's no way we could find anybody that is more focused and directed and committed to giving everything that he's got to every opportunity he's going to get. For us to make this statement today, it's like it fits perfectly. And we're so proud to have Maxx be a part of the organization, but he knows that's just the start of it," he said (via Raiders press release).

General manager John Spytek also shared his thoughts on the extension.

"I can't think of a better person to sit up here with and reward for what he's done, but with an expectation of what's coming. We want to grow this to a place that people want to be (in)... He signs up for it, I think that speaks volumes. And I hope it's noticed in our locker room, I hope it's noticed around the league," he said (via Raiders press release).

The two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end is coming off a down year, posting a career-low 45 total tackles (28 solo), 17 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 12 games (all starts).

