Deion Sanders Jr. left in splits as Former Giants QB calls out Shedeur Sanders by putting him in the same league as Andy Dalton

Deion Sanders Jr. finds the recent NFL comparison made to his brother, Shedeur Sanders, comical. On Tuesday, Tim Hasselbeck compared Sanders to that of Andy Dalton, claiming he lacks "elite traits."

The NFL on ESPN page shared Hasselbeck's comments, which prompted a comment from Deion Sanders Jr. He simply commented with several laughing emojis, "😂😂😂."

Andy Dalton was a second-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals out of TCU in 2011. He'd go on to become the Bengals' starting quarterback for the next several years of his career, but was never able to take the organization past a few Wild Card appearances in the NFL playoffs, having never recorded a playoff victory in his career.

Dalton's time with the Bengals came to an end in 2020. He has since gone on to serve as a veteran backup or stop-gap quarterback option for several teams. Those included clubs such as the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, where he currently backs up Bryce Young.

This offseason, Dalton signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers worth $10 million to remain with the organization. Hasselbeck's comparison of Shedeur Sanders to Andy Dalton shows he expects the Colorado star to have a similar journey in the NFL.

Where will Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL draft?

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is currently considered to be one of the top two quarterbacks available in the draft class, alongside Miami's Cam Ward. Ward has been courted by the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick in the draft. Tennessee has hosted Ward for a private dinner before attending his Miami pro day to watch him throw.

Many believe the Titans are locked in on drafting Ward, leaving the Cleveland Browns with an interesting decision to make at second overall. While Cleveland is in desperate need of a quarterback, fully prepared to move on from Deshaun Watson, it remains to be seen if they like Sanders enough to use their second overall selection on him. Alternatively, they could also select Abdul Carter, the generational pass rusher from Penn State, to pair with Myles Garrett.

The New York Giants hold the third overall pick and have been a team that has been heavily linked to Sanders in recent months. While New York has multiple needs across its roster, drafting a quarterback isn't guaranteed. The draft officially kicks off on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

