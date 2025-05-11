Deion Sanders Jr. pays massive tribute to Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and more with a latest track

QB Shedeur Sanders, two-way star Travis Hunter, and many other members of the Colorado Buffaloes are starting their NFL careers. With the 2025 NFL draft concluded, most players who will participate in the NFL next season have new teams. However, that does not mean that there are not many of those players who have their doubters.
Notably, there are many fans and members of the media who doubt that Shedeur Sanders will be able to succeed at the NFL level. He fell to the fifth round of the draft after being projected as a first-round pick, so many NFL teams appear to share that doubt. While others might have doubts, Shedeur's brother, Deion Sanders Jr., does not.
On Sunday morning, he posted a video and a new song, which pays tribute to Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and other former members of the Colorado Buffaloes, titled 'They All Fall Down.' The song runs for two and a half minutes, but has one line that stands out and shows how Deion Sanders Jr. feels about those close to him.
"Anybody go against my family, they all fall down."
Shedeur Sanders is focused on earning his spot in his the NFL
Former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the draft before he was selected by the Cleveland Browns. Now that he has an NFL team, he is trying to block out the noise and focus on the task at hand, earning a spot on the Browns' roster. He spoke about this to the media on Saturday during Browns' rookie minicamp.
"I’m taking every snap out there; I’m getting up after these hits. I’m the one throwing touchdowns. I’m the one that got to live it day by day. So all he gave us was the opportunity, and we had to navigate and see what we liked," Sanders said. "And especially coming to this building, we have great coaches in the building able to keep me focused, keep me in a straight and narrow line."
He also spoke about not listening to the hate he gets online too much.
"Ninety-nine percent of hatred is towards pops and then I’m just his son, so it really just comes from that. And I’ve told him that too. It’s the older generation that do it to me rather than the younger people because when I come in person there’s no negativity I see. But it’s all over online."
Shedeur Sanders has had to deal with being in the spotlight his entire life. He appears to be doing a good job of not letting hateful comments bother him.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place