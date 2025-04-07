Deion Sanders Jr. reiterates the law around 40yd dash after Coach Prime confronts NFL scout during pro day

Coach Prime had a tense moment during Friday’s Colorado pro day after he got into an argument with a Denver Broncos scout. Deion Sanders Jr. shed light on the situation via social media on Saturday.

After a video showing the Colorado Buffaloes coach confronting an NFL scout on social media, Bucky cleared the air with his response to a video on X, formerly Twitter.

“It was more about taking up the white line.. u are able to use as much of the white line as you want to. You don’t have to be behind the white line,” Sanders Jr. said.

According to Sanders Jr., the argument was about how the Colorado players lined up before running the 40-yard dash that generated the argument. While the scout asked players to line up behind the line, Sanders argued they could be on the line.

A video of the altercation showed Coach Prime backing his players, asking them to do what they are used to on the drill.

"Y'all start how y'all want to start. F**k this man here. Do y'all thing. Do what you all do," Coach Prime said during the exchange.

That was not the only controversy stemming from the showcase. Deion Sanders Jr. also complained about how players were timed, pointing out discrepancies between what the Colorado staff registered on the field and what was reported as the official time.

Bucky showed videos on social media in which some scouts on the field had Shilo running a 4.47, while his official time was reported at 4.52.

Deion Sanders Jr.’s company posts video of Coach Prime pushing OL for toughness

After Friday’s NFL Showcase, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were back at practice on Monday. During practice, Sanders approached his offensive linemen asking for toughness after a linebacker punched a lineman after a play. Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media posted a short video of the exchange on YouTube.

”If I ever see a linebacker hit one of y’all and punch one of y’all and y’all don’t kill this dude, we're going to have a problem," Coach Prime said.

The Buffaloes' offensive line remains a work in progress as Coach Prime enters his third season with the program. While not every starter is on the field at this point, Sanders expects a tougher attitude from his offensive front, which is considered the weakest link in the last two seasons.

The Buffaloes will open the 2025 season on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

