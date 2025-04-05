  • home icon
  Shilo Sanders' 40-yard controversy explained: All we know about the Colorado safety's timing at pro day 

Shilo Sanders' 40-yard controversy explained: All we know about the Colorado safety's timing at pro day 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Apr 05, 2025 14:41 GMT
Big 12 Football Pro Day - Source: Getty
Big 12 Football Pro Day - Source: Getty

Shilo Sanders is not a top draft prospect like his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado safety is projected to be a seventh-rounder or go undrafted altogether this month. After not being invited to this year's Scouting Combine, he decided to elevate his draft stock by showing off his skills during Colorado's recent Pro Day on Friday.

Fans have been patiently waiting to see Shilo Sanders' 40-yard dash time. After Pro Day, it was finally made public. According to reports, the Colorado safety made two attempts at the 40-yard dash, and his second attempt timing of 4.59 seconds was posted on social media.

Deion Sanders's son took to X to clarify how in his first attempt, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds.

"I drifted. The 1st one was 4.52 idk why yall wouldn't post that," Shilo wrote.
However, there seems to be some controversy brewing surrounding Sanders's 40-time after his elder brother's comments. On X, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a tweet talking about how scouts around him at Pro Day clocked a different time. He stated that scouts on the finish line clocked Shilo at less than 4.5 seconds.

"The Scouts I was by had 4.47....a few of them. I'll post it on the YouTube," Bucky wrote.
Bucky posted the clip on the 'Well Off' YouTube channel. In the video, we see him going up to the people timing Shilo after his 40-yard dash. Some of them clocked him at 4.5 while a few others stated that he ran it in 4.45 seconds. This has led to people debating Shilo's actual 40-time.

Being a safety, the official 40-time of Shilo Sanders will not have that much of an effect on his draft stock. However, he is hoping that he has made a case for himself to the NFL scouts who visited Boulder for Colorado's Pro Day.

Coach Prime reveals whether Shilo Sanders is getting his car after 40-yard time

When Shilo was training for Pro Day, his dad made a promise to him. Coach Prime said that if Shilo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, he would gift him a brand-new car.

Unfortunately, Shilo could not keep his end of the deal. During an interview after the 40-yard dash, Deion Sanders revealed whether Shilo is getting his car.

"My dawg ran a 4.52. A 4.52. If he ran a 4.4, he's gonna get a car...Of his choice. That was the deal. He ran a 4.52. He's not getting the car, but I'm proud of him."
Coach Prime hilariously said that Shilo is only getting 'a hug' for his efforts. It's pretty clear that the Buffs HC doesn't give out consolation prices to anyone. So Shilo will have to get the car in a different wager in the future.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Edited by Satagni Sikder
