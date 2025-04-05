Shilo Sanders' 40-yard controversy explained: All we know about the Colorado safety's timing at pro day 

Shilo Sanders is not a top draft prospect like his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado safety is projected to be a seventh-rounder or go undrafted altogether this month. After not being invited to this year's Scouting Combine, he decided to elevate his draft stock by showing off his skills during Colorado's recent Pro Day on Friday.

Fans have been patiently waiting to see Shilo Sanders' 40-yard dash time. After Pro Day, it was finally made public. According to reports, the Colorado safety made two attempts at the 40-yard dash, and his second attempt timing of 4.59 seconds was posted on social media.

Deion Sanders's son took to X to clarify how in his first attempt, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds.

"I drifted. The 1st one was 4.52 idk why yall wouldn't post that," Shilo wrote.

However, there seems to be some controversy brewing surrounding Sanders's 40-time after his elder brother's comments. On X, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a tweet talking about how scouts around him at Pro Day clocked a different time. He stated that scouts on the finish line clocked Shilo at less than 4.5 seconds.

"The Scouts I was by had 4.47....a few of them. I'll post it on the YouTube," Bucky wrote.

Bucky posted the clip on the 'Well Off' YouTube channel. In the video, we see him going up to the people timing Shilo after his 40-yard dash. Some of them clocked him at 4.5 while a few others stated that he ran it in 4.45 seconds. This has led to people debating Shilo's actual 40-time.

Being a safety, the official 40-time of Shilo Sanders will not have that much of an effect on his draft stock. However, he is hoping that he has made a case for himself to the NFL scouts who visited Boulder for Colorado's Pro Day.

Coach Prime reveals whether Shilo Sanders is getting his car after 40-yard time

When Shilo was training for Pro Day, his dad made a promise to him. Coach Prime said that if Shilo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, he would gift him a brand-new car.

Unfortunately, Shilo could not keep his end of the deal. During an interview after the 40-yard dash, Deion Sanders revealed whether Shilo is getting his car.

"My dawg ran a 4.52. A 4.52. If he ran a 4.4, he's gonna get a car...Of his choice. That was the deal. He ran a 4.52. He's not getting the car, but I'm proud of him."

Coach Prime hilariously said that Shilo is only getting 'a hug' for his efforts. It's pretty clear that the Buffs HC doesn't give out consolation prices to anyone. So Shilo will have to get the car in a different wager in the future.

