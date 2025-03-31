Deion Sanders Jr. uses quotes of man who had put 20K bounty on Shedeur Sanders to shut down hater

Shedeur Sanders' brother and Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., have always had the Sanders clan's back. However, when it comes to himself, Bucky takes matters into his own hands. A few days back, Coach Prime renewed his contract with the University of Colorado, running up to 2027 and worth $54 million.

Bucky tweeted a photo breaking down the Colorado HC's contract, writing:

"I know my dawg gone show me some love.. he wouldn’t just keep this all for himself."

A user replied to him, "Go take pictures of somebody and live in the shadows."

Bucky, not one to back down, replied to the X user using lyrics of a song by Charleston White, who put a $20,000 bounty on Shedeur after the QB transferred to Colorado from Jackson State. The lyrics go:

"You still broke, I'm still rich"

Why did Charleston White put a bounty on Shedeur Sanders?

Charleston White, a hip-hop artist and rapper, crossed a dangerous line in 2023 when he put a $20,000 bounty on Shedeur Sanders, allegedly offering the money to any college player who injure him.

White's grudge stemmed from Coach Prime's departure from Jackson State University (JSU). The Pro Football Hall of Famer had vowed to elevate the HBCU program, but his decision to move to Colorado left fans like White feeling betrayed. To top it off, Deion also brought Shedeur with him.

Fans and analysts may have understood Coach Prime's career ambitions, but White saw it as abandoning the promises made to JSU. The bounty offer took things to a disturbing extreme.

Shedeur Sanders received criticism since Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and brought his quarterback son to Boulder. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old is now all set to move to the big leagues—the NFL.

