Deion Sanders' latest transfer portal addition Jeheim Oatis names two coaches influential in Colorado move

Former Alabama defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis left the Crimson Tide after five games last season. On Sunday, he told On3’s Pete Nakos that Nick Saban’s retirement sealed his decision to transfer to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders.
Oatis cited Colorado’s NFL-experienced staff, specifically defensive line coach Warren Sapp and longtime pro Domata Peko, as key factors in his decision to transfer to the Buffaloes:
“Got a great defensive line coach in coach Sapp,” Oatis said, via On3. “Great defensive line coach with coach [Domata] Peko. I came out here because of the great coaches. And I wanted to play for coach Deion.
"Seeing our coaches, you know what they did in the league and the legacy they left there. Like coach Peko, he played 15 years in the league at nose tackle. That explains it all right there.”
Oatis said the new Alabama staff under Kalen DeBoer “wasn’t for me” and that his dream had been to win a title under Saban. He added his decision wasn’t just about playing time, though he slipped out of the rotation due to injury and didn’t fit the 3-3-5 defense.
Reportedly, critics saw his remarks as a swipe at DeBoer, but some called them sour grapes because position coach Freddie Roach stayed.
Oatis committed to Sanders and the Buffaloes on Dec. 16. The move preserved his redshirt and gives him a chance to start fresh and boost his 2026 NFL Draft stock.
Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 recruiting class ranked last in the Big 12
Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes 2026 recruiting class ranks last in the Big 12 at No. 16 and No. 93 nationally, per On3. The Buffaloes have three commitments: four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and edge rusher Domata Peko Jr. That total trails other Big 12 programs, most of which have at least 10 commits.
Sanders’ approach focuses on adding players who can start as freshmen instead of building a large group to redshirt. That chance to play early appeals to prospects like quarterback Julian Lewis.
Despite the low ranking, Colorado expects to climb into the Big 12’s top 10 by landing higher-rated targets such as Cederian Morgan and Deacon Schmitt.
