Deion Sanders makes Alejandro Mata dance after nailing Colorado's game-winning field goal against ASU

Deion Sanders has his own unique ways to celebrate the wins of his team. The Colorado Buffaloes finally came back to winning ways with a hard-fought win over Arizona State. And Coach Prime celebrated it in the most prime-time way possible.

Colorado hadn't had a win in the last couple of weeks and questions were being asked from certain quarters about the team. But the players answered their critics in Week 6, putting their season back on track. Especially the team's kicker, Alejandro Mata.

Deion Sanders had Mata dance after he made the game-winning field goal against ASU. And the video of the dance is now going viral.

Alejandro Mata dances to celebrate Colorado win alongside Deion Sanders

Alejandro Mata won the game for the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 6. The kicker scored the game-winning field goal in the dying moments of the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils to hand the team their fourth victory of the season. And then he danced, at head coach Deion Sanders' request. Absolute scenes. Watch the video here.

It was Colorado's first win in the Pac-12 Conference this season. Before week 6, the Buffaloes played two conference games, losing both to better ranked teams.

So it was a big occasion for Sanders, finally having a conference win under the belt. He probably wanted the game winner to get some limelight and what a way he chose to accomplish that.

The Buffaloes were definite favorites going into the game but it turned out to not be an easy one. The team had to fight till the end for the win but they got their job done. And that is all that matters.

Colorado Buffaloes got the job done vs ASU

It should have been an easy game, according to past performances for Colorado. But every day is different and any team could go toe-to-toe with anyone on their day.

For a moment, it felt like it was one of those games for the Buffaloes, as the Sun Devils had the answer to every Colorado question.

Deion Sanders' boys had to come from behind to get the job done. Still with less than 20 seconds on the clock, the scoreline read 24-24. That is when Alejandro Mata stepped up to take the game-winning field goal for the team.

The stakes were high and Mata kicked the ball towards the uprights. It was good. Colorado had registered their fourth win of the season and first in the Pac-12 conference. A little dance was the demand of the occasion. And Deion Sanders was happy to nudge Mata to do the honors.