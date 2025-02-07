Deion Sanders makes his stance clear on Jerry Jones after Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer over him as their HC

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made his stance clear on Jerry Jones after the Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer instead of him. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Sanders dismissed speculation about his interest in the Dallas head coaching job.

Rumors had swirled about Sanders as a potential candidate, but Jones opted for Schottenheimer. Sanders spoke highly of Jones but downplayed the speculation:

“Jerry is a magnetic man, just us sitting down, hugging each other. He sat right behind me at the (NFL) Honors last night, he and his beautiful wife. But just, he's magnetic. If we talk and hug, it's going to be a story. Whatever Jerry does is going to be a story.”

When asked if he wanted to coach the Cowboys, Sanders made his position clear:

"I love the college football game. I'm built for the college football game at this point in my life, and I'm not doing nothing at that next level without my sons. Everybody know that. Why would I do that? Why would I go coach against my son, who who wants to do that? Who signs up for that, 'Hey I want to go coach against my son'? What idiot does that." (Timestamp - 7:17)

With that, Sanders shut down any lingering speculation, reinforcing his commitment to Colorado and college football.

Deion Sanders was never a serious contender for Cowboys HC

Deion Sanders' name had emerged as a potential candidate for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job after the team moved on from Mike McCarthy. A conversation between Sanders and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fueled speculation, but no formal interview took place, and Sanders was never a serious contender.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Following McCarthy's departure, reports suggested mutual interest between Sanders and the Cowboys. Sanders confirmed the call with Jones and admitted he was intrigued by the opportunity. However, he also reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado and his love for Boulder.

Some insiders believed Jones was captivated by the idea of Sanders leading the Cowboys, and those close to Sanders encouraged him to consider it. An NFL general manager had even predicted in 2023 that Sanders would take the job. Some analysts cited the strong respect between him and Jones for their predictions about him taking the job.

