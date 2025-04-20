Deion Sanders minces no words while putting an end to Shedeur Sanders - Travis Hunter jersey retirement

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the two main pillars of Colorado last season, had their jerseys retired on Saturday in the Buffaloes' spring game at Folsom Field. It was an emotional moment for everyone, including Deion Sanders, who witnessed the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

There have been criticisms lately around Coach Prime's potential involvement in the early retirement of the jerseys. The Colorado coach reiterated his statement from Thursday's press conference after the spring game.

He mentioned that the dynamics of football have changed, and the patience of the fan base has also decreased. It's the era of instant gratification, and not many are willing to wait. It was essential to give the players their flowers when it was the right moment and not after they bid farewell to the sport.

“This is the new generation, everything y'all want, you wanting right now," Sanders said, via Yahoo Sports. "You go get it right now. You don't wait for nothing. No more, do we? We want to go. We want to eat, but we go eat. Everything we get is right now. “We want something we ordered over Amazon right now. We didn't know. Waiting generation, no more, that's over. That's a wrap on that.

"Everybody in here is impatient. You download stuff right now, putting it up as I speak. So this ain't that no more, man, let's stop. So we gotta die to get recognized. This is the new generation. Everything y'all want you on it right now. Give people their flowers while they get to join them and they can smell them. That's how I get that you guys are doing a good job. I always say you guys are doing a good job right now. I won't wait. I'm not good like that.”

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could be top picks in 2025 NFL draft

Even before the 2024 college football season began, Coach Prime declared that Colorado would have at least two top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. It was Shilo Sanders that he mentioned, along with Shedeur Sanders. However, the Hall of Famer seems to have made it happen as Travis Hunter and Shedeur will likely see their names go off the board in the top 5.

Hunter could be selected by Cleveland or New York at No. 2 or No. 3. Similarly, the quarterback is a hot target for both of these teams and could likely pick him. This will set a new precedent at Colorado, as Deion Sanders is on the path to building a new Big 12 dynasty.

