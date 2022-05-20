"He took a left when he should’ve stayed right" - Deion Sanders goes off on Nick Saban for accusing JSU of buying players

Deion Sanders let his feelings be known regarding the comments made by Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Saban recently said that Jackson State University paid a recruit a million dollars to play football at the university.

Saban reportedly reached out to the Jackson State head coach’s representatives to organize a meeting. However, Sanders has no interest in a private conversation with Alabama's head coach.

The Jackson State head coach said he hasn’t spoken to Saban and that what he said was public and doesn’t warrant a conversation:

“I haven’t talked to Coach Saban. I’m sure he’s tried to call. We need to talk publicly — not privately. What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation.”

Andscape @andscape



andscape.com/features/deion… "What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation." -Deion Sanders response to Nick Saban's comments about Jackson St. "What you said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation." -Deion Sanders response to Nick Saban's comments about Jackson St.andscape.com/features/deion…

Despite his comments, Sanders noted that he still admires and respects Saban but thinks the coach took a left when he should've stayed right:

“You can’t do that publicly and call privately. No, no, no. I still love him. I admire him. I respect him. He’s the magna cum laude of college football and that’s what it’s going to be because he’s earned that. But he took a left when he should’ve stayed right. I’m sure he’ll get back on course. I ain’t tripping.”

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders



andscape.com/features/deion… I said what I said, now God Bless & let’s dominate Today! I said what I said, now God Bless & let’s dominate Today! andscape.com/features/deion…

The Crimson Tide head coach didn’t name the Jackson State player in question. However, cornerback Travis Hunter, who was ranked second on the ESPN 300 recruiting list, changed his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State last December. Saban asserted:

“Jackson State paid a guy $1 million last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

Sanders as Jackson State Head Coach

Cricket Celebration Bowl - South Carolina State v Jackson State

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback was hired by Jackson State University in September 2020 as the school’s 21st head football coach.

He won the 2021 SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) Coach of the Year Award, leading the Jackson State Tigers to a 10-1 record last season.

Sanders will look to capitalize on his successful first season with Jackson State entering year two of his tenure in the 2022 season.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Deion Sanders' response to Nick Saban's comments? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell