The Deion Sanders brand just keeps on growing. Coach Prime signed a $10 million-a-year deal with Nike earlier this year and the brand has a gift for the fans. It is surely something the fans of the Colorado head coach would love to have in their collection.

Sanders has used social media in a very effective way to sustain hype around himself and the football program he is associated with. And Nike is capitalizing on the same hype to partner with him and launch new Prime Time merchandise for the fans.

Sanders shared a video showing off the new merch and the fans are all pumped about it.

Nike and Deion Sanders partnership produces yet another surprise for fans

Deion Sanders shared a video on Instagram showcasing the new Nike merchandise for the fans of Coach Prime's ardent fans. It is a windbreaker with a Prime logo that is available in both black and white colors. Along with that, various other clothing accessories were launched including caps, long sleeves, short sleeves, etc. All of them are available on Nike in both black and white.

The Prime Time fans and the college football world loved the new drop and let Sanders know exactly how they felt. Looks like these merchs will fly off the shelf as quickly as they came on.

A fan said:

"Prime Time baby".

Another fan had this to say:

"Ordered a hoodie and the all blk trucker hat last week for my daddy."

This fan gave a new merch idea.

"How about Deion shoes?"

Another fan said:

"Keep up the good work".

This fan has some advice:

"Make that money Prime!!!!"

An order is definitely coming:

"Bout to get one one my dad and I".

Sanders is on a mission to take the Colorado Buffaloes to new heights in the college football world. Such gifts for the fans will surely encourage them to keep following the journey.

Prime Time brand takes Colorado through the roof

The Prime Time brand has been truly beneficial for the Buffaloes as a program. The impact on the field is for everyone to see but the off-field numbers are off the charts as well. Sanders recently shared those numbers revealing that the Colorado merchandise sale has shot up by 892%. These new products will further enhance those numbers if the reaction to the launch is taken into account.

The team is sitting on a 4-2 record after 6 weeks of action. They next take on the Stanford Cardinal in week 7 to take their journey forward. How far can Prime take them? Let us know.