Deion Sanders' potential QB1 pick Kaidon Salter flexes arm strength with "70 yard dots" at Colorado practice

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter has signaled his readiness to replace the departing Shedeur Sanders as Coach Prime's QB1 next season in Boulder. Salter joined the Buffaloes from the Liberty Flames via the transfer portal in December and will compete with freshman Julian Lewis for the starting Buffs quarterback job.

Last week, Salter posted clips of himself working out with Shedeur and various Colorado receivers ahead of spring training. On Sunday, the "SkoBuffs" page on X posted a clip of Salter throwing 70-yard balls to a wide receiver during indoor training. The clip was captioned:

"Colorado QB Kaidon Salter was throwing 70 yard dots."

Kaidon Salter tabbed to be QB1 over Julian Lewis

The battle to be Colorado's QB1 will be fought between the veteran Kaidon Salter and five-star prospect Julian Lewis, who flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to Coach Prime's team in December. Lewis was highly courted by the Buffs, taking several trips to Boulder and even working out with the main team before the Buffs played in the Alamo Bowl in December.

During Thursday's segment of "Always College Football," ESPN analyst Greg McElroy tabbed Salter to be Coach Prime's pick to be Colorado's QB1 over Lewis due to his three-year experience in college football versus his competition's inexperience.

"There should be a pretty interesting quarterback competition to be had between one of those four-star players in JuJu Lewis and Kaidon Salter who comes over after starting 35 games for the Liberty Flames," McElroy said. "Now, Salter, I think he's probably gonna be the guy. He's got a lot of mobility. He's been in the fire, he's played a lot of football at college level." [27:40]

" So, I don't think you go out and get a three-year starter if you don't expect him to be the guy. He might serve as the bridge guy to Julian Lewis who might ultimately take over as a sophomore or as a redshirt freshman in 2026. But that competition will be something that we watch very closely throughout the spring, summer and throughout fall camp."

Last season, Kaidon Salter registered 1,886 passing yards resulting in 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 587 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground for the Liberty Flames.

In contrast, the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders tallied 4,134 passing yards resulting in 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and -50 rushing yards resulting in four touchdowns showing the contrasting styles of the two quarterbacks.

