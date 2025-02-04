"Shedeur Sanders did his thing but it's time for me to come in" - Colorado QB sets expectations straight as he gears up for 2025 season 

The question of which quarterback would replace Colorado star Shedeur Sanders has been an ongoing conversation. Coach Deion Sanders acquired Kaidon Salter from the Liberty Flames via the transfer portal and flipped Julian Lewis's commitment from the USC Trojans.

In a clip posted on the "Well Off Media" social media pages on Monday, Salter set his expectations for next season and addressed the challenge of potentially replacing the NFL-bound Shedeur.

"I pulled up here because of the people that we got here, the coaches that we got here, most of them played at the level I'm trying to get to," Salter said. "I mean you can't be playing behind some of the best receivers in the country, playing behind some of the best offensive linemen in the country and just playing behind this team, this university, the culture that they brought here, the culture that Deion brought here and had two top ten picks in the NFL Draft and just all of that, stood on business.

"It's something that I liked, my family loved it and of course being able to bring my little brother up here with me it's something that we always thought was God's plan and something my family prayed on. Just glad to be here, putting in the work that I gotta do so we can get to that Big 12 championship. Shedeur did his thing here but it's time for me to come in and start my own legacy here."

Colorado QB embraces the spotlight under Coach Prime

During an interview on "WFAA" in January, Kaidon Salter revealed that he embraced the challenge of playing under Deion Sanders and the spotlight that comes with the task. He said:

"Playing behind coach Deion and playing behind coach Pat Shurmur is just something that you can't not wanna accept and not wanna be a part of and just the experience that the whole coaching team has from all of the past NFL experience that they have from Deion being a Hall of Famer and just all of that is something that I looked into and of course the marketing and the other things that they bring to the table."

Despite his confidence in being Shedeur Sander's replacement as the QB1 for Colorado, Kaidon Salter will have to battle with Julian Lewis for the Buffaloes' QB1 spot.

