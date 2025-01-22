Shedeur Sanders clarifies his stance on mentoring Julian Lewis as Colorado gears up for the 2025 season

Quarterback Julian Lewis opted to de-commit from USC to join Coach Prime's program in Colorado in early December. The five-star prospect was even included in the Buffaloes' scout team before they played against the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl and is looking like the NFL-bound Shedeur Sander's likely replacement.

During Tuesday's segment of the "2Legendary" podcast, the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders revealed how he would help to mentor Lewis at Colorado (9:19).

"Just being there for him," Shedeur Sanders said. "You know any question he has, I'm able to answer for him."

Julian Lewis will have to face competition from quarterback Kaidon Salter who joined from the Liberty Flames via the transfer portal. During a January 4 interview on "WFAA," Salter addressed the impending competition between himself and Lewis.

“No promises, all competition, and I’m willing to come in and compete,” Salter said. “JuJu, he’s a younger guy of course, so they wanted somebody in the room that can mentor him and help him come into college and feel comfortable. They felt that I was that guy that can do that. (He’s) one of the best quarterbacks in his class. It’s all love over there, and it’ll be a great competition between us.”

Julian Lewis tabbed to replace Shedeur Sanders by Coach Prime

During his news conference before the Alamo Bowl, charismatic Colorado coach Deion Sanders paid Julian Lewis the ultimate compliment by comparing him to his son, Shedeur Sanders (7:00).

“I think smart coaches at this level understand what has worked for them, and they try their best to replicate that,” Deion Sanders said. “Shedeur’s worked really well for us. He has a wonderful father in his life. Father has always been there. Father just knows the game and a father that’s hands-on.

"I saw a lot of similarities in the way Julian’s life has been structured, speaking to his father multitude of times, understanding how he came up, what he wants out of life, what he wants out of the game, and from the game, and what he gives to the game. The similarities are unbelievable.”

Coach Prime's comments about Lewis further fueled speculation about the quarterback being Shedeur's replacement.

"He’s (Lewis) everything that we desire in a quarterback," Coach Prime said. "He’s smart, he could throw, make, every throw. He has pocket awareness, pocket presence. He is a darn leader, but most of all, he’s a winner. People forget that category when you look at the quarterback. Are they winners?"

If he wins the battle for Colorado's QB1, Julian Lewis will have huge shoes to fill after Shedeur Sander's productive Buffaloes career.

