Deion Sanders set the record straight when he was asked if there was an ongoing feud between his son Sheduer Sanders and two-way athlete of the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter.

It all started when Hunter was announced as one of the college football athletes on the cover of EA Sports' College Football 25 video game. Many fans expected Shedeur to also be a part of the cover, as he is one of the most recognizable faces in the world of college sports.

Rumor mills started churning, speculating a beef between the two. However, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach got a hold of such rumors and addressed them directly on the "Well Off Media" vlog.

"This is how crazy and ignorant people are that Shedeur and Travis beef… this is how stupid people are because Travis was on the game and Shedeur is mad like no," Deion Sanders said. "What is wrong with people man?"

Deion Sander effectively ended rumors that claimed that Shedeur and Travis were engaged in any kind of beef.

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur rocked a new hairstyle

Shedeur Sanders debuted a new hairstyle before the start of the college football season. In a video that has now been going viral, the Buffs QB explains why he changed his hairstyle and what it means for him and the team he plays for.

“I like it, bro. You see what I did,” he started the conversation while caressing his hair.

The person who shot the video asked the QB why he chopped off his hair, he said:

“Come on, man, it's the business year, man. I handle business, stand on business, everything business, bro.”

Deion Sanders' youngest son definitely has some business to handle as many eyes are on him to revive the team, which went 4-8 last year. Coach Prime and both of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, will also declare for the 2025 NFL draft and will also aim to win the Heisman Trophy. Therefore, a change of appearance can also translate into his performance this season.