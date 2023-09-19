Deion Sanders recalls ‘Hero’ Muhammad Ali’s opinion on the Bible: “We’re saying the same thing, but we’re just saying it differently.”

The Colorado Buffaloes are flying high at the moment under their head coach, Deion Sanders. The NFL legend seems to have woken a sleeping giant. All because he believed he could.

Apart from coaching football, Sanders has a hobby of preaching his belief in God and the Bible. He regularly shares quotes about his faith through Instagram with whoever wants to listen. And when he met his childhood hero, the Bible was at the top of the discussion list.

In a recent podcast, Deion Sanders recalled his hero Muhammad Ali's opinion on the Bible. And that must surely have had a big impact on how he thinks about the subject.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders had a Bible talk with Muhammad Ali

Deion Sanders appeared on Tom Brady's 'Let's Go' podcast on Monday with his son and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. There, he revealed a quote from Muhammad Ali that shaped his belief system.

“I have one picture in my weight room back in Texas. It says ‘All I did was stand for what I believe in’ and that was from Muhammad Ali," Sanders told Brady.

The Colorado head coach then went on to reveal his discussion with the boxing legend when the two of them met some years ago in Arizona. The topic of discussion? The Bible.

"It’s so funny that you meet your hero and he took me into his room. He had this stack of papers about these inconsistencies of the Bible. He would say something like in this it says this this this, so what is this. So I was like if I describe you I’d say you have on khaki pants. Someone would say you have on tan pants. We’re saying the same thing, but we’re just saying it different,” Sanders added.

So even while meeting his hero, Deion Sanders did not forget to school him on his faith. That is what has guided him to the pinnacle of sports glory and that is what he uses to put Colorado back on the college football map.

The rise of the Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders joined the Colorado Football program last December with the promise, he would bring the Buffaloes back to the top. And just three games into the new college football season, he seems to be delivering on that promise.

Colorado St Colorado Football: Colorado head coach, right, hugs his son, safety Shilo Sanders, after he returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado is 3-0 after beating the likes of TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State. The team is looking like a well oiled machine and showed their resilience against Colorado State last week. Down 11 points in the fourth quarter, Sanders' boys forced overtime and then won the game from the jaws of defeat.

Deion Sanders wears his faith on his sleeve. Maybe that is what has kept him sane and delivering under pressure.