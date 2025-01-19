Deion Sanders relives Hula Bowl's Hall of Fame induction moment with latest warm IG post

Deion Sanders made improvements in his second campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes after a 4-8 debut during the 2023 season. This season in the Big 12, Coach Prime helped the team to a 9-4 campaign while making their first bowl game appearance since 2020. Unfortunately, their season ended with an Alamo Bowl loss at the hands of the BYU Cougars.

Deion Sanders is now busy revamping his coaching staff and roster while also preparing his sons Shedeur and Shilo for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. However, he had one more personal achievement to celebrate during this year's Hula Bowl, a college all-star game held in Orlando.

Coach Prime was inducted into the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame during the HOF banquet last week. He himself was a Hula Bowl MVP in 1989. Deion Sanders then took to social media to share an IG story of him being inducted at the banquet and reminisce about this moment of success with his fans.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"2025 Hula Bowl Hall of Fame Banquet. Hall of Fame Inductee @deionsandes," the caption read.

Coach Prime IG story

During his collegiate career, Coach Prime played for the Florida State Seminoles from 1985 to 1988. He was then drafted as the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. During his professional career in the NFL, Deion Sanders went on to win two Super Bowls before turning to the world of coaching after his retirement.

Rich Eisen makes interesting remarks on Deion Sanders' Cowboys rumors

The Dallas Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy as the head coach after five seasons. It was then reported that owner Jerry Jones had reached out to Coach Prime to replace McCarthy and take over the team. Sanders was said to be 'intrigued' by the offer but an official interview has not yet been scheduled.

Amidst the rumor mill churning about Deion Sanders' coaching future, Rich Eisen believes that the Colorado HC should choose the path that suits him the best. On Thursday's episode of his show, Eisen stated that Coach Prime is in a very good position in Boulder. He felt that he should consider the Cowboys offer only if his demands are met by Jerry Jones.

"If I'm Deion and again, I've not spoken to him. If I'm him and I want it, I would say the following to Jerry Jones," Eisen said. "Here's my number and Jerry, I know you're, you know, you don't normally pay a coach this, but that's what I cost because not only would I be leaving a terrific situation here in Colorado where he has set up shop, and they are thrilled that he has set up shop." (TS- 3:34 onwards)

Despite the rumors, Deion Sanders continues his preparations for the upcoming season with the Buffs. It will be interesting to see if he can be enticed to leave Boulder and head to the NFL ahead of Shedeur and Shilo's draft in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place