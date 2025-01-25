Deion Sanders reportedly facetimed son Shedeur Sanders during Titans meet at East-West Shrine Bowl

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to be the talk of the town ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, where he expects to be the first quarterback selected. The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick.

During practice for the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, Sanders made a strong impression on Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, head coach Brian Callahan and president of football operations Chad Brinker.

On Friday, ESPN's Turron Davenport tweeted:

"Shedeur Sanders after meeting with the #Titans brass. He made a good impression on them. They really like his personality, feel he’s very mature. Deion hit him on FaceTime during the meeting."

Sanders concluded his Colorado career with 7,364 passing yards and 64 touchdowns. He received the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his performance. Although he did not end his collegiate journey with a bowl victory, Sanders led the Buffaloes to their first bowl game appearance since 2020.

Brian Callahan talks about Shedeur Sanders' toughness and strengths as a quarterback

Brian Callahan praised Shedeur Sanders' toughness on the field. He was sacked 94 times in his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. He was the most sacked QB in the 2023 season (52).

"The thing that stands out for me is his toughness," Callahan said. "He took some pretty big shots and he kept rolling. He can stand in pocket and deliver it. ... He's not a high-end dynamic scrambler necessarily, but he is productive when he does. And he has a really good feel for anticipation and timing. You can tell he's been coached in that regard. Those things show up on tape.

The Titans head coach also praised the QB's abilities and made a detailed list of his strengths and the areas where he thinks Shedeur can further improve upon.

Callahan did not have a great debut campaign with the Tennessee Titans, finishing with a 3-14 record while securing the No. 1 overall pick. It will be interesting to see if he decides to revamp his QB room by drafting Shedeur Sanders in April.

