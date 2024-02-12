Deion Sanders reveals his epic plans for making Spring Game a “Prime Weekend” spectacle ft. halftime performance, fashion show and more

Deion Sanders is planning to turn the Spring Game for the Colorado Buffaloes into a Prime Weekend. The event, part of Black & Gold Day, is an annual tradition that brings together fans, alumni and the entire Buffs community.

The announcement of the Prime Weekend plans was made jointly by Athletic Director Rick George and Coach Prime, who revealed his exciting plans during an interview on "Young Money Radio" and hinted at a potential halftime performance.

He said that the Spring Game would be a multi-day event, starting with a fashion show on Thursday, followed by a special event for boosters on Friday. The game will take place on Saturday, followed by an after-party.

“So, for our spring game, we're doing a whole prime weekend,” Sanders said. “We're having a fashion show (on) Thursday, something for the boosters on Friday. And the game on Saturday, we're doing an after-party.”

“White, black, and Hispanic DJs. And then after the game, we're doing something with the alumni,” he added. “But also, maybe at halftime in the game, right at the end of the game on the rooftop, we gonna have somebody. But we may cut that into the game. So that could be seen within millions of viewers.”

The game is scheduled on Apr. 27 at Folsom Field in Boulder, but details about the game time and television broadcast are yet to be announced.

Deion Sanders brings new energy to Colorado team

Colorado coach Deion Sanders made some changes to his staff and roster in his second year.

He hired Robert Livingston from the Bengals as his defensive coordinator after a long search. He also added Phil Loadholt as the offensive line coach and Jason Phillips as his receivers coach, both new to college football.

The Buffaloes are preparing for their last season in the Pac-12 Conference before moving to the Big 12. Despite the controversy surrounding his methods, Sanders is unfazed by the criticism.

That includes recruiting his sons, Shedeur (the quarterback) and Shilo (a safety), as well as star cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter to strengthen the Buffaloes. Although, Deion Sanders brought in 87 new players last season, this year, he's focused on developing his existing talent.

