$50,000,000 Deion Sanders dazzles in Super Bowl LVIII look as Coach Prime arrives at Las Vegas for the big day

$50,000,000 worth Colorado coach Deion Sanders is in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl LVIII game between the Chiefs and the 49ers. While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs went on to win back-to-back Lombardi trophies, Coach Prime dazzled in the Sin City ambience with a dashing look ahead of the game.

Deion Sanders took to social media to share his fit for the Super Bowl LVIII clash between the Chiefs and the 49ers. He was seen flaunting all-black attire with black sunglasses, a coat and pants with a black muffler around his neck to top off his look. He accompanied the post with a caption where he asked his fans who they support in this Super Bowl.

"Who u got in the #SuperBowl today?"

The defending champions emerged victorious with a 25-22 OT victory over the 49ers after a thrilling game of football on the field. Deion Sanders played for the 49ers for one season during his golden days.

It might have stung him a little that his ex-team could not win the Lombardi Trophy. On the other hand, he must be elated for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce as both of them share a good relationship.

Deion Sanders wants Lil Wayne to perform at the next Super Bowl

Coach Prime is already locked in as to who he wants to witness performing at next year's Super Bowl. In a recent tweet, Sanders stated that he wants to see rapper Lil Wayne at the halftime show in 2025.

"@nfl I fully expect @lilTunechi to be a part of the @nflsuperbowl 2025 in New Orleans. Thank u in advance. Much love, CoachPrime"

As per reports, even Lil Wayne has shown some interest in being a part of the Halftime Show next year in New Orleans. Both Coach Prime and Lil Wayne have been friends for quite a while now. The rapper also made an appearance in Boulder during Sanders' debut season with the Colorado Buffs.

