IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders shares snippets from Las Vegas trip ahead of Super Bowl showdown featuring $170,000,000 worth Lil Wayne

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is having the time of his life in Sin City ahead of the Super Bowl, which is bringing in celebrities from all kinds of niches under one roof.

Coach Prime recently shared snippets from his Las Vegas trip on Instagram. In one such post, Sanders is seen posing for a photo with hip-hop artist Lil Wayne.

Worth $170 million, the American rapper and songwriter stands in the middle in his unique dressing sense while rocking a cap, as Sanders and another sports personality, Skip Bayless, stand on either side of him. Sanders captioned the post:

"Much Love to the Greatest Ever @liltunechi & a great surprise from my man @skipbayless ! Wow this was Sports Talk, Sports & Hip Hop Royalty."

Deion Sanders goes shopping after awarding NFL's Defensive Player of the Year

Fresh off the glitz and glamour of the 2024 NFL Honors, Coach Prime went on a lavish shopping spree in Las Vegas.

Sanders and his sons indulged in a luxurious bout of retail therapy after the event where the Colorado coach presented Myles Garrett with the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Deion Sanders Jr. captured their shopping escapade on Instagram, demonstrating their appreciation for high-end jewelry. Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, was particularly drawn to some flashy accessories.

The Sanders trio, accompanied by Shilo, had earlier graced the NFL Honors red carpet, with Coach Prime donning a sharp black suit. Shedeur, in his distinctive style, shared his signature celebration with the media.

The family's participation added to the star-studded event, which also featured Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, and Tony Gonzalez.

