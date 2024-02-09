NFL Honors 2024: Full list of award winners feat. MVP, D-POY, and more

The 2024 NFL Honors will take place on Thursday, at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award show is being held three days before the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Several great players will win different awards tonight and write their names in the history books. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to win the second MVP award of his career, while the likes of C.J. Stroud and Puka Nacua will compete for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
On the defensive side of the field, Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons are among the frontrunners for the Defensive Player of the Year award. With all the stars in attendance, it will be interesting to see who takes the awards home.
Keegan-Michael Key, an Emmy-winning actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer will host the NFL Honors tonight.
NFL Honors 2024: Awards winners list
This is a developing story and the list will be updated as the awards get announced:
#1. MVP -
#2. Defensive Player of the Year - Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett won the Defensive Player of the Year award. He led the Browns to the best defense in the league. This season he had 33 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, 14.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 16 games.
Garrett won the award over Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby, and Dallas Cowboys duo Micah Parsons and Daron Bland.
#3. Offensive Player of the Year -
#4. Coach of the Year - Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski won the Coach of the Year award. Despite injuries to Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, and other key players, he led the Browns to a record of 11-6 and reached the playoffs. Although the Browns didn’t go far in the playoffs, they’ll be back next season with all their stars healthy.
#5. Assistant Coach of the Year - Jim Schwartz
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has won the Assistant Coach of the Year award for this season. He coached the league's best defense which gave up an average of just 290.7 total yards per game and allowed 21.3 points per game this season.
#6. Offensive Rookie of the Year - C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The No. 2 pick from Ohio State threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games with a passer rating of 100.8. He also led the Texans to a division title and a playoff win against the Cleveland Browns.
#7. Defensive Rookie of the Year - Will Anderson
Will Anderson of the Houston Texans won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The Texans traded up to draft him with the No. 3 pick, and in his rookie season the Alabama product had 29 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, and 7.0 sacks in 15 games.
#8. Comeback Player of the Year -
#9. Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year -
#10. Moment of the Year - CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb's 92-yard touchdown against the Detroit Lions won the Moment of the Year award at 2024 NFL Honors. The Cowboys receiver had a tremendous year and finished with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.