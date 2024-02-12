Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo Sanders have been busy during the college football offseason, first walking the runway before reporting to Boulder for the start of their workouts.

The Sanders clan is in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. In a clip on "Well Off Media," Shilo and Deion Sanders teased Shedeur Sanders due to his luxury bag.

“He left the room to get this bag just to flex on his own family. Who does that?” Shilo said. “But you don’t need this whole bag for a watch, bro. He just wants you to look at the bag extra long. Trust this guy, he just wants everybody to look at the bag right now. He’s just trying to get camera time”

The $4.7 million NIL-valued Shedeur, according to On3, reposted the video on his Instagram account with the caption:

" They said my other bag was to small so I had to get other one 😂"

Shedeur Sanders makes bold claim

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has never been short of confidence as evidenced by his trendy watch celebration that brought him much acclaim. He recently made a claim so bold that it was reminiscent of Deion Sanders in his prime.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Shedeur Sanders showed the confidence that he has come to be renowned for and made his bold remark regarding his draft stock.

"I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me, " Sanders said."I don’t see a QB that went through as much adversity as me, that had four different OCs in four years. Coming from an HBCU, coming to a Power Five, having real pressure on me.

"A lot of people don’t understand, that’s a lot more adversity than you think, just even being the son of Deion Sanders. You put any of those guys in (my) situation, they’re not doing that."

Sanders might not be too far off the mark either with ESPN's Matt Miller revealing that an NFL scout made an extraordinary claim regarding the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's draft stock.

"I had no idea he could spin it like that," the scout reportedly said. "You saw him against small-school dudes before Colorado, but he came in dealing, and his poise in the pocket really impressed me. He would be in the QB3 conversation this year if he came out."

To bear Shedeur's claim out, ESPN's draft expert Mel Kiper still ranked Sanders as the No. 3 quarterback although he did not declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

