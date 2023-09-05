Fresh off the incredible win against TCU, Deion Sanders, appearing on the Pat McAfee show, detailed how much of a strict camp he runs at Colorado.

Sanders explained his recruitment style and what they look for in potential recruits.

"So now we just got to find these kids that are like-minded because you are Lee Corso, old school, baby. I'm old school. I ain't old fool, I'm old school, to the point. I mean, we do stuff kind of military instinct at time. Wear black socks and practice."

He continued to explain the discipline he had brought to Colorado.

"We don't do this people would think because the way I started on the field by a uniform was out of water. I didn't get fined for under no uniform fines. No, I just I just wore white hats. Yeah, we're very militaristic and structured and how we do things because if you allow these kids to get outside the gate on this, they go get outside the gate on that. So we know what we want. We identified and we go get it."

The immediate impact Sanders has had on Colorado

For most programs, a new coach is expected to take a while to implement his ideas, but when Sanders decided to eliminate 75% of the football roster, he left the CFB world stunned.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd admitted his reservations about how effective the move would be and even predicted a blowout win for TCU days before the game.

"Deion Sanders, I thought he would give the program juice and publicity, and Colorado football needs it. So, I thought it was a good hire, but I didn't think they'd be very good this year because I didn't think you could bring in 75% of your program through the transfer portal and be anything other than inefficient and chaotic and mistake-prone early."

Shannon Sharpe, appearing on an episode of ESPN's "First Take," explained why Coach Prime is so unique in how quickly he achieves results.

"Ego, say we come in, we believe, do you believe we got Donald, we got leaders. And so, everybody is not gonna. He's doing it a different way. When you do things a different way, it scares a lot of people because they're used to seeing it that specific way. But you can win a lot of different ways, and his players believe in him. Yes, he's the best, or in college football."

The spectacular win against TCU has justified some hype surrounding Sanders and the team.