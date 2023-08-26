Shilo Sanders, who graduated from Jackson State on May 1, recently moved to Colorado to join his father Deion Sanders, who is the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. The two-time Super Bowl champion formerly coached the Jackson State Tigers before moving to Boulder.

Shilo played two seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Jackson State Tigers. This is his third school in four years, as Shilo also had to transition to safety in the midst of his transfers. Regardless, he is one of the top recruits in the country, as he will be playing in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Pilar Sanders, Deion's ex-wife, recently posted on Instagram, congratulating her son as he was one of the five Buffaloes to make the watchlist. "Go @shilosanders!!!! Congrats Guys!", she captioned. It should be an interesting season for Sanders, playing as a Buffalo.

Shilo Sanders had his best time at South Carolina

Shilo Sanders' first school, South Carolina, is where he had his best season so far. With 32 of his 59 tackles for the Gamecocks, and starting most of his games there, Shilo was pretty solid till he joined the Tigers. At Jackson State, he recorded 17 tackles.

Things might change for the 23-year-old who adjusted to safety. He showed out at Jackson State, where he first played as safety after learning the defensive concepts. Now on the Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist, Sanders will make a strong case, as he anticipates the 2024 NFL Draft. Deion, on the other hand, has been having the time of his life.

Deion Sanders recently posted on Instagram, showing out the new Diamond Turf 3s, the new cleats from Nike that the Buffaloes will be rocking this coming season. The Buffaloes will be taking on the TCU Horned Frogs on September 2 to kick off the 2023 season. Playing in the Pac-12 this year, the Buffaloes have made their decision for the next season.

Colorado will be making its move to the Big 12 in the 2024-25 season. The team has a solid schedule this year. It will be interesting to see how Shilo performs this year, as the youngster longs for the NFL draft. On the other hand, Dieon will look for a better season, in the West.