Deion Sanders shares wholesome father-daughter moment as duo catch up amidst Shelomi Sanders’ trip to the Islands

Deion Sanders and his daughter Shelomi Sanders shared a moment on Instagram, as both posted stories regarding Shelomi's most recent trip.

The images were accompanied on Deion Sanders' end with a cryptic comment, which mentioned that his daughter was enjoying the Women's Colorado Buffaloes basketball team's retreat to the island.

From Shelomi's end, there was no mention of where she was, but further stories showed a video of a beach party on a catamaran.

The Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team recently visited the US Virgin Islands, specifically the Island of St. Thomas, where they face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats in a 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time clash.

Deion Sanders' youngest daughter is a redshirt freshman guard and is in her second season with the Buffaloes. She didn't play in her first year at Colorado, transferring in mid-season from the Jackson State Tigers after her father had taken up the school's football head coach.

How are Shelomi Sanders and the Buffs doing this year?

The Buffs have a perfect record in women's basketball this year. With five wins and no defeats, they are ranked No. 3 in the nation. They opened up the season at No. 20, but a stunning upset of the then-No. 1 LSU Tigers helped them climb up the ladder.

Is Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi a diabetic?

Shelomi Sanders suffers from type 1 diabetes. While the information has never been a secret, the player recently opened up about her condition and what it meant to deal with it.

She recently said about the emotional stress her condition puts her in:

"I don’t know if they will ever understand that sometimes we have low days, and, sometimes, we have good days. On the low days, I feel like it’s really hard just to be understood that hey, I need a break! But, again, you can’t take a break with this.

She has been nicknamed bossy by her family. Type 1 diabetes patients are known to suffer from mood swings associated with variations in their blood sugar level. Shelomi Sanders hasn't allowed that to stop her athletic career and counts on the support of her father and older siblings.