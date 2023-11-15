Shedeur Sanders has boldly compared himself with outstanding players like Michael Vick and, more astonishingly, legends like six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. It's surprising, coming from the most-sacked quarterback in all of college football, whose team sports a losing record of 4-6.

When asked who he would compare his playing style with, the quarterback was willing to shoot for the stars, stating:

"Well, I'll say it's a mixture because I'm able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball, I can play like Brady but I'm also able to extend play and, if it's not there, take it like Vick.

"So it just depends. It's funny whenever situations in the game occur, they're like, 'hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight'. So that's when we bring our legs involved."

To be clear, Shedeur has been a bright spot in a crumbling Buffaloes side over the last few weeks. However, he's far from the finished product yet, and making these bold comparisons does nothing but harm his public persona. With only two games left in the season, the Buffs will not achieve bowl eligibility this year.

It is also likely that they will end with a 4-8 overall record. They still have to face the Washington State Cougars and the No. 16 Utah Utes. Let's not forget that the Cougars spent an important chunk of the season as a ranked team and defeated the Oregon State Beavers, a side that easily handled Deion Sanders Buffs.

Shedeur Sanders' 2023 season by the numbers

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3144 yards, with 26 touchdown passes and only three interceptions so far. He has completed 69.5% of his passes this year and has a regular QBR of 65.2, which ranks 46th among quarterbacks in the FBS.

The most worrisome in his stat line is the 48 sacks he has suffered this year. Most of this is down to a lack of any offensive line protection. Deion Sanders' priority during the off-season has to be getting a proper O-line, or his son's longevity as a player might be reduced. However, Shedeur Sanders has also displayed a lack of ability to scramble against the blit, with -51 rushing yards this year.