Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders drops a special message after Colorado's Week 12 debacle - “Gotta get back up”

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn’t get backed by his O-line once again in the Buffaloes' Week 12 clash against Washington State. The game took a downturn as the Cougars secured an early lead. Subsequently, Sanders faced an unfortunate setback with an arm injury after a sack in the first half.

Trying to play through the pain, the 21-year-old managed to maintain his grip on the football, but coach Deion Sanders opted to bring in freshman QB Ryan Staub. Amid all the challenges, the promising quarterback delivered a special message.

Shedeur Sanders took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself from the game, writing:

"🤞🏾gotta get back up"

The Buffaloes initially captured national attention with three consecutive wins. However, nothing went according to plan for Coach Prime after Week 3. They are on a five-game losing streak, losing seven of their last eight matches. The Buffs stand at 4-7 and 12th in the Pac-12 after the 56-14 defeat to Washington State.

The recurring issue for Sanders has been the lack of protection from the Colorado offensive line. The quarterback has been sacked over 40 times this season.

As the regular season approaches its end, the Buffaloes find themselves in a challenging position, hoping to rebound and finish on a positive note. Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes will face the Utah Utes (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) in the last game of the regular season.

Shedeur Sanders injury update

In a devastating defeat for the Buffaloes against the Washington State Cougars (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12), the spotlight turned to Shedeur Sanders and his injury-ridden performance.

Shedeur faced two injuries during the game. Coach Deion Sanders disclosed details about Shedeur's injuries while acknowledging his challenges on the field.

"He had numbness in his hand," Deion said. "He got hit in his forearm, and he couldn’t really feel the ball. He couldn’t really grip the ball."

The QB headed to the locker room in the second quarter after the arm injury. Shedeur Sanders tried his best to play through the initial injury but encountered another setback when a botched snap caused his ankle to roll up. This led to his removal from the game.

Saturday was the first time he did not finish a game this season. Backup quarterback Ryan Staub took over the reins but faced a tough defensive front. Staub was sacked four times within the team's first 10 offensive plays.

Staub and another backup QB, Gavin Kuld, stepped up to contribute to the game in Shedeur’s absence. Ryan Staub threw for 56 yards, completing five passes out of 14 attempts. Meanwhile, Kuld added 22 yards with one completion out of three attempts.

Shedeur averages over 300 yards in the first 10 games. In the game against the Cougars, he managed only 86 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter in the first quarter. It will be interesting to see the mindset Shedeur Sanders brings in the last game against Utah.