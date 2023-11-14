Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders playfully got a taste of his own medicine after Colorado Mascot “shedeur-ed” him

Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, got a taste of his own medicine. Days after a Colorado loss to the Arizona Wildcats in Week 11, the Buffaloes quarterback and his brother Deion Sanders Jr. spent time on the field in full view of the crowd.

The Colorado mascot did something that no one expected. Shedeur came up with a celebration a few games ago to tell opposing fans that his time had come. The Buffaloes haven't had a good run since then.

Deion Sanders has now shared a video with fans showing Colorado mascot Ralfie the Buffalo 'shedeuring' his quarterback brother. Here's the video of Ralfie giving Shedeur Sanders a playful taste of his own medicine.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback came up with a celebration, named ‘The Shedeur,’ just after his team's week 6 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Just as the game got over, Shedeur ran to the opposition fans and showed off his expensive watch. Since then, the celebration has been emulated in almost all major leagues in American sports, including the NFL. However, it has returned to its creator, who was at the receiving end.

The Buffaloes haven't seen a win since the day Shedeur came up with the celebration. They recently took on the Arizona Wildcats in week 11 but endured a close 34-31 defeat off the last play of the game.

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado endure last-gasp Arizona loss

Shedeur Sanders led Colorado to a big performance against Arizona on Saturday. They led until the start of the fourth quarter when Arizona RB DJ Williams ran for a seven-yard touchdown to level the scores.

Both teams failed to get points in the remainder of the quarter. It came down to Wildcats kicker Tyler Loop to score the game-winning field goal as the clock struck 0. Shedeur's 262 passing yards, two passing TDs and one rushing TD eventually went in vain.

The 4-6 Colorado have two more games to go before the next season. Will they get results in their favor nad the Colorado QB bring out ‘The Shedeur’ again?