Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders impersonates Coach Prime and his iconic style of delivery speeches in latest video[WATCH]

Deion Sanders has built a brand around his name from his playing time and now as a head coach. He started out as the Jackson State Tigers HC and turned around the program. Now he is trying to do the same with the Colorado Buffaloes.

In all the years of limelight, Coach Prime has developed his own style of fashion and conversation. Shilo Sanders recently had some fun mimicking his father in front of his Buffaloes teammates. But his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., displayed it for all to see, including Coach Prime.

Here is the video of Shilo Sanders impersonating his father for which he might as well get an Academy Award.

Deion Sanders Jr. shares Shilo Sanders video of Coach Prime impersonation

Deion Sanders Jr. shared a viral Instagram video of his brother Shilo Sanders impersonating Coach Prime. In the video, the Colorado Buffaloes safety copied the mannerisms and the talking style of his father that the fans have come to love so dearly. But would it get Shilo or Sanders Jr. in trouble with their father and head coach? Probably not.

Just recently, SNL did Coach Prime's impersonation with Kenan Thompson playing the part of Coach Prime after the Buffaloes suffered a surprising loss to the Stanford Cardinal. It was endorsed by the Sanders family, including his daughter, who laughed with the fans.

Fun aside, the Buffaloes need a serious wake-up. They have gone down a slide in recent games and if it continues, they might miss the Bowl game qualification. And if that happens, Prime Time's first season in Boulder might be considered unsuccessful.

Deion Sanders' quest for a Bowl game

Colorado has lost four out of the last five games they have played. They are 4-4 overall at the end of week 9, which ended with another disappointing defeat to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. But their Pac-12 situation is even more dire with a dismal 1-4 record.

The offensive line is one of the main causes of concern for Coach Prime along with the defense. But will Coach Prime have time to solve it during the season, or will he have to wait until the transfer portal opens? What happens to his bid to play in one of the postseason Bowl games? Whatever the case may be, Colorado is in for a dramatic summer makeover.