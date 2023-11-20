Shilo Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes have lost again in this college football season. They played the Washington State Cougars in Week 12 action on Friday night and suffered a great defeat this season.

Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders has come out all guns blazing against the referees. He uploaded a video to Instagram to make his case, targeting the officials. According to the Colorado safety, referees don't like him, to put it mildly.

Here is what Shilo Sanders had to say on his IG handle about the referees after a humiliating Colorado loss against Washington State:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Refs be hating.”

The video showed a play where the Colorado Buffaloes' safety stripped the Washington State tight end, Cameroon Johnson, after a catch. However, the on-field referees called it a down by contact. The call was overturned upon review and the Buffaloes got a first down.

However, Shilo Sanders' heroics weren't enough, as the Buffaloes' offense couldn't get going against the Cougars' defense in the whole game. QB Shedeur Sanders faced a familiar problem with his offensive line as he was brought down for a sack four times in the game. The QB defense failed to hold up and the Colorado offense couldn't assemble drives, reflected in the scoreline and the result.

Shilo Sanders and Colorado go down once again

This was a must-win game for Colorado to keep its Bowl dreams alive in Week 12. But Washington State never gave them a chance as they kept piling the points from the start. At just half-time, the Cougars were up 42-7, and although the Buffaloes' defense got better in the second half, it had no way to get back in the game.

Shedeur Sanders threw for just 86 yards in the game in six completions and managed just one touchdown pass as Colorado suffered a humiliating 14-56 defeat. During his defensive duties, Shilo Sanders chipped in with three tackles, two solo and one assisted.

Deion Sanders's boys are now 4-7 overall and officially out of the postseason contention. They will play the final game of their 2023 season against the Utah Utes next week.