"Deion Sanders' son will be a bust" "Prime dropped the mic": CFB world reacts to Colorado coach defending QB son after his viral tweet

Deion Sanders defended his son Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Sanders is set for his second season at Colorado, which will likely be his last as he will be in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ahead of the college football season, some fans took shots at Shedeur and Deion over the team going 4-8 last season. After some complaints on social media, Sanders responded by backing up Shedeur, saying he would be a top 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol,” Sanders tweeted.

Following Sanders' tweet, the college football world gave their thoughts on it.

"Better hope the "Top 5" thing ages well," one fan wrote.

"I can’t imagine that any NFL team will want to deal with the headache Shadeur will cause in the locker room," another fan added.

Some fans think Sanders will be a bust and may not be a top 5 pick as Deion Sanders says.

"Feeding the “prime” fire….be careful what you wish for," one fan wrote.

"That proves nothing anymore, especially when we have lebron saying he will make sure his son gets drafted to the right place," a fan wrote.

After the comments by Coach Prime, fans say they are rooting against him and Colorado this season.

"I can’t wait to watch them go 4-8 again. Didn’t their locker room get robbed too Literally no one respects them on and off the field," a fan wrote.

"I’ve never seen a program more cocky after going 4-8," a fan wrote.

Deion Sanders and Colorado see plenty of change

After the 4-8 season last year, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been active in the transfer portal.

Sanders made some changes to his coaching staff and the roster as he looks to build a better team than last season.

The Buffaloes have lost several key players in the transfer portal, but Sanders isn't worried about that.

"We're good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me," Sanders said (h/t ESPN). "We good. We all right. We all right."

Colorado will open their 2024 college football season on Aug. 29 at home against North Dakota State. The Buffaloes are back in the Big 12 this season, as well.