Deion Sanders turned professor Prime gives eye-opening lessons for students in his special class on campus 

Deion Sanders is in the middle of preparing for his third stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. He arrived from Jackson State to Boulder in 2023 and has completely changed the football program in just two years. Last season, Sanders led the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl appearance since 2020.

Apart from guiding and developing future NFL superstars, Coach Prime is also imparting his knowledge at the University of Colorado. On Wednesday, he shared a post on social media regarding a special class he held for the students.

In the clip, the students who attended his special lesson gave their thoughts on what they learned from the 2x Super Bowl champion. They opened up about the importance of taking advantage of opportunities and how dedication and hard work can help them achieve success in any sphere of their lives.

"You do know that #coachprime has a class on campus right? They call him Professor Prime @cubouldercmci," the caption read.

The upcoming season will be a new chapter of Deion Sanders' coaching journey with the Colorado Buffaloes. His sons, Shedeur and Shilo, along with several other key prospects, have departed following the 2024 campaign. Some of them have declared for the NFL draft, while others have left to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Coach Prime spent the offseason revamping his roster and bringing in new talent to fill the void left by these departures. He also worked on improving his coaching staff by hiring several ex-NFL superstars, including Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

Deion Sanders shares spiritual life lesson on social media

Coach Prime is known for his spiritual wisdom and outlook on life. He is not just focused on developing football talent but helping young people become decent adults in life.

On Sunday, Deion Sanders shared a spiritual quote with his fans on social media. The quote talked about what factors help an individual attain success in life.

"You can always tell when someone is going to be successful because they're blatantly different from everything else around them. Without even trying. Their demeanor & energy just be different. That's why having a strong sense of identity is important because everyday the world will try to convince you into being somebody you're not. Authenticity leads to divine order & success."

The Buffs will hold their annual Black and Gold spring game on April 19. Following that, they will begin their 2025 conquest with a season opener against Georgia Tech in August.

