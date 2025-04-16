$45 million-worth Deion Sanders goes big with latest brand endorsement via IG post

Deion Sanders has several brand endorsements. Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), announced another brand deal on social media. This time, he's partnering with the Almond Board of California to promote California Almonds.
In a post on Instagram, Deion Sanders announced a new contest for fans to promote the brand. They need to comment on the post about their plans and strategy for 'leveling up' in life.
The Colorado Buffaloes coach will pick a winning comment from the lot. The winner will get the chance to win a custom Prime Snacklebox of assorted California Almonds.
"Your time is now. You want to own your PRIME? Start with almonds to help promote execrise recovery, then take your game to the next level. Here what I want you to do: -Drop a comment on THIS post and tell me how you're leveling up- whether it's knocking out 30 pushups every morning, or going for a daily walk, or something even bigger.
"-Tag @californiaalmonds and include #Sweepstakes and #PRIMEChallenge so I can see it. And listen, those who comment will be enetered to WIN a custom PRIME Snacklebox filled with almonds to keep you strong! Now go get it, 'cause you got what it takes!"
Deion Sanders is preparing for his third campaign with the Buffs. Last season, he helped the program to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars. Coach Prime signed a new five-year extension worth $54 million, which will keep him in Boulder through 2029.
Deion Sanders left unhappy with recent spring practice
The Buffs are scheduled to hold their annual Black and Gold spring game on April 19. However, Coach Prime was unhappy with the way his players performed during practice.
His eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared a clip on social media where Coach Prime expressed his disappointment after three plays of practice.
"That's the worst practice I've been in as a part of this school," Coach Prime said.
"We just had three plays, that's all we want. There ain't nobody out here that has given it their all in any one of those plays. Right now, let's forget it. Put your helmets down, and let's go ahead and condition, and we gonna do a walk through."
The annual spring game will be televised nationally on ESPN2. It will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.
