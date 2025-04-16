Pics: Deion Sanders' Colorado clan sweats it out with intense practice for spring showdown

The Colorado Buffaloes under coach Deion Sanders are entering a new era in the Coach Prime revolution after the departure of standout quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter to the NFL via the draft. The duo were crucial cogs in Coach Prime's turnaround of the Buffs from a 1-11 program to a 9-4 team last season.

On Tuesday, the Buffs' Instagram page posted pictures of the Buffs hard at work while being put through their paces by their coaches in the last days of spring practices. The new Colorado team will play its annual Black and Gold spring game on Apr. 19.

Deion Sanders continued his strict approach governing the new team by ending training early on Tuesday. In a clip posted on "Well Off Media's" social media pages, the Colorado coach lambasted his players for their effort levels in training.

"That's the worst practice I've been in as a part of this school," Deion Sanders said. "We just had three plays, that's all we want. There ain't nobody out here that's giving it their all in any one of those plays. Right now, let's forget it. Put your helmets down, and let's go ahead and condition. And we gonna do a walkthrough. We ain't getting nothing out of practice."

Colorado coaches echo Deion Sander's concerns

Echoing the newly-extended Deion Sanders' concerns at the Colorado players' effort levels during spring practice on Tuesday, Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston was more diplomatic about the matter while speaking to the media.

"Whether it's in training camp or last spring, when you go against your offense, you're either great or you stink. There's nothing in between," Livingston said. "It's been some really good days, some days (we) struggle. I'm looking for consistency, both as a defense overall, as well as players."

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur also echoed his fellow coaches' sentiments regarding the level of the team's preparedness.

"You have to recreate your team at all levels every year with the new pieces that are out there and the new players," Shurmur said. "That's where we're at, and I think that's what spring is for. It's been productive. We've just got a long way to go before we play Georgia Tech."

The 2025 college football season promises to be an intriguing one for Deion Sanders and his Colorado revolution after a stellar 2024 season during which the Buffs exceeded expectations. The lingering question among fans and analysts will be whether they will sustain those levels after the departure of both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

