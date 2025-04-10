Travis Hunter's baton-holder justifies being worthy of "No. 1" under Coach Prime's strict rules 

The loss of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the upcoming 2025 NFL draft will be one of the biggest holes Coach Prime will have to fill for the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of next season. The two-way star was a standout for the Buffs in both offense as a wide receiver and defense as a cornerback last season.

Ad

One of the names floated as a replacement for Hunter is wide receiver Drelon Miller, who tallied 277 receiving yards on 32 receptions, resulting in three touchdowns, while adding 10 rushing yards on four carries last season.

During an interview with reporters after Wednesday's spring practice, Miller revealed that he was hoping to fill Hunter's role by claiming the No. 1 jersey although he pinpointed Coach Prime's strict rules to earn such an illustrious number.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It means a lot, a whole bunch actually," Miller said. "You know coming out of high school, I wanted No. 1 badly but you know Coach Prime, you have to earn everything here. And coming out, I knew that Tre wore No. 1, so I was like, 'Okay, I'll probably wait until next year. So I'll just try to earn No. 1 and get back to my old self.

Ad

"That's a sign. Just because, I know we got a new receiver, he wants, he's been rocking it and No. 1 was always my number and I feel like, you gotta be the one to wear No. 1. So, that's what I'm doing right now. Just trying to show coach why I deserve No. 1. Hopefully I have it before the season starts."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis Hunter's baton-holder impresses Buffs coach

Last week, Drelon Miller was on spring break in Dallas before he got an unexpected call to participate in Colorado's Pro Day, where he would be tasked with catching passes from the NFL-bound and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders while also acting as a running back in front of numerous NFL scouts.

Buffs' wide receivers coach Jason Phillips gave Travis Hunter's baton-holder glowing praise in a news conference after the showcase.

Ad

"It wasn't cool at all because he (Miller) was in the backfield and I don't want to lose him early to the pros or to the backfield," Phillips said. "No, it was good to see that. What that was was Shedeur basically having trust in him.

"To see his maturation when he first got here as a freshman to where he is now, where a guy that's a potential first-round draft pick believes in him enough to have him be part of his workout, that was pretty cool."

During the pass-catching session of the drill, Miller was joined by the Buffs' NFL-bound stars, including Will Sheppard, Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, who were all hoping to catch the eyes of the numerous scouts in attendance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More