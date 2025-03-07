WATCH: Travis Hunter shares intense workout routine as he begins his road to NFL draft

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter worked out at the recently-ended NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis where he was listed as a defensive back. According to the two-way star, his first meeting with an NFL team at the event was as a wide receiver.

According to a CBS report, the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, see Hunter as a cornerback while the Cleveland Browns, who have the No. 2 pick, see him as a wide receiver.

After impressing scouts at the scouting combine, Hunter posted a clip on his YouTube page on Thursday to showcase his workout routine ahead of the draft in a few weeks.

"Today marks the actual first day of working out," Hunter said in the clip. "All the workouts I was doing, those were just to make sure I was alright. Now it's time to work out for real, for the right things. First, I'm gonna start with this mile run, get some speed work in and then get in some DB and wide receiver work. So, lock in."

Travis Hunter insists on two-way status

Travis Hunter has been firm about playing on both sides of the ball, even in the NFL, which is rare. During an interview with CBS Sports last week, he detailed how he hoped to achieve the unique feat at the professional level after meeting with teams at the combine.

"Did some meetings at receiver," Hunter said. "Did some meetings at DB. So, still up in the air. They say, 'Nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it,' but I tell them, 'I'm just different.' I've been doing it for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it. That's not my job to figure it out. I'd like to play both. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I'll play both sides.

I do a lot of treatment. People don't get to see that part. What I do for my body to make sure I'm 100% each game. I feel like nobody has done it. I know I can do it. I did it at the college level where you really get breaks. There are a lot more breaks in the NFL."

The team that picks Travis Hunter during the 2025 NFL draft will likely dictate whether he can make history and continue to play on both sides of the ball or whether his dream will end.

