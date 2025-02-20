"Got to show them who the real Travis is" - Travis Hunter sets crystal clear expectations for 2025 NFL combine

Colorado star Travis Hunter will enter the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most highly regarded players by scouts since he is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. A week ago, Hunter was invited to the NFL scouting combine where he was listed as a defensive back rather than a wide receiver.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," the two-way star revealed his expectations for the upcoming combine (3:45).

"It feels real," Travis Hunter said. "I'm not gonna lie, it came up fast bro. I thought I was gonna have time but that time went by so fast. That time went by so fast. Time didn't wait. Time went by quick, it doesn't feel real though, the combine is in a couple of weeks. I get to meet different guys, coaches, everybody. Got to show them who the real Travis is, behind the lens."

Hunter further showed his humility when speaking about how he will be regarded once he makes the transition to the NFL.

"Just having a household name, that doesn't do anything for me man," Hunter said. "Like I said, I'm just another human being. I get to walk the Earth just like everybody else. I get to be here just like everybody else. It's not pressure to me, just everybody knows my name. Well not everybody, some people.

"A lot of people know by name, but it's no pressure. I just got to go out there and perform. I know I'm gonna do what I have do, so I don't have to worry about anybody talking bad about me."

Analyst evaluates Travis Hunter's two-way status at combine

During last Friday's segment of the "33rd Team" podcast, NFL analyst Sam Monson broke down the reasons why Travis Hunter could play on both sides of the ball at the NFL level despite being listed as a defensive back at the combine.

"This is the thing people are missing with this when you try to reduce it to just snaps," Monson said. "The level of absurd stamina that you have to have to be able to sprint constantly at two of the most intense positions in football and be able to do it without a break effectively. The only break you get is when the special teams kick. That's insane!

"That's absolutely nuts to do that! I do think that he showed that it's possible. I don't know that anyone will let him try it, but now I think, based off last year, I think it's doable; I think he could actually achieve it."

Travis Hunter has continued to inspire discourse over his NFL Draft future with his two-way status as one of the variables considered when linking various NFL teams interested in drafting him.

