"Give Will Levis Travis Hunter" - Fans make wild predictions for Colorado star after Titans likely pass on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter was courtside during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 115-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Ahead of the NFL Draft, Hunter, who is projected to be a top-three pick in ESPN's latest mock draft, met with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards after the game.

Earlier in the day, during his first press conference as the Tennessee Titans' General Manager, Mike Borgonzi, talked about the team's plans for the draft getting tongues wagging about which prospect he was referring to.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft,” Borgonzi said.

ESPN Draft expert Adam Schefter followed up Borgonzi's comments by revealing on "WWEI Afternoons" that the Titans were considering passing on drafting a quarterback with their No. 1 pick and could instead opt for Penn State Nittany Lions pass rusher Abdul Carter or Hunter.

"The defensive lineman from Penn State (Carter) or the wide receiver/cornerback from Colorado (Hunter)," Schefter said. "That quote told me they are not locked in to take a quarterback at 1. That is not what New England wanted to hear."

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news regarding Hunter and the Titans.

"Give Will Levis Travis Hunter. He deserves another shot. Definitely don’t take Cam Ward," one fan said.

Some fans had opinions on how the Titans should approach this draft class.

"None of the QBs in the draft are miles ahead of Levis. Pick a stud defender and give him one more shot or sign a FA," one fan said.

"Dollars to doughnuts it's Travis Hunter EZ," another fan said.

"Titans are taking Travis. Idk wtf Cleveland doing probably Ward if i had to guess. Giants taking Shedeur. New England trading back for capital or drafting Carter," one fan said.

Travis Hunter's draft prospects examined

Travis Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and his stellar season for the Colorado Buffaloes on both sides of the ball has rocketed him up the draft boards. The teams that hold the top two picks, the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, are both in need of quarterbacks, therefore placing Hunter's Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward above him in most projections.

During Wednesday's segment of ESPN's "Get Up," draft expert Mel Kiper surprisingly ranked Hunter as the prime talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"That's Travis Hunter from Colorado, be it wide receiver corner, Cleveland needs a dynamic presence at that wide receiver spot," Mel Kiper said. "Sprinkle them in a corner. They go Hunter, best player to draft over the quarterback in Shedeur Sanders."

The projected top three picks in the class of 2025 have changed considerably as the season has worn on. Despite draft night approaching, most draft experts still can't seem to agree on which prospect among Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will become the No. 1 pick.

