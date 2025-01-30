"At least give me an option" - Travis Hunter has clear reaction to Tim Tebow urging NFL teams to let him play both ways

Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter has continued to give fans a peek into his life as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft. While his draft stock has stayed steady for the most part in most mock drafts, the question of which team will pick him has continued to dominate headlines.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," the NFL-bound star reacted to former Heisman winner Tim Tebow supporting him to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL (12:46).

“That’s my Heisman brother (Tebow)," Travis Hunter said. "So definitely, always respect that. He’s one of the guys at the Heisman ceremony that got the chance to speak to. I was always a fan of Tebow. Everybody said he’s a nice guy and I understand what they are talking about.

"I definitely appreciate it, Tim Tebow speaking, and giving me some encouragement to do what I do. But I definitely like what he said about me, I appreciate it and imma keep going and hopefully, most GMs see what he sees and at least give me the option. Not just try to shut me down to force me to do one thing."

He concluded by saying:

"I've been doing it my whole life, there ain't nothing in front of me that's gonna stop me from trying to do it. So, I'm gonna keep doing what I do."

Why Tim Tebow supports Travis Hunter's two-way status in the NFL

The issue around Travis Hunter playing on both sides of the ball has continued to dominate discourse around his NFL future.

During an interview with "USA TODAY" last week, former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow broke down the reasons why Hunter should be allowed to be a two-way star in the NFL.

"I would love to see it. Personally, I am a fan of him and a fan of his game," Tebow said of Hunter. "I am rooting for him to do both because it would be fun. I think he is so rare, so special. I just don’t think people realize how big, tall and long he is until you see him up close and personal. He’s not the same frame as a lot of corners and DBs.

"He’s bigger, he’s long. He makes other big guys look really small on the field. He’s so gifted. He’s going to be one of the top picks, if not the top pick. He’ll be a great corner. But why not look at him, a look at practice, give him some options and see how he does. If anything, he is an incredible athlete that can do so many special things."

The drafting of Travis Hunter will be one of the most scrutinized picks during the 2025 NFL Draft due to his unique two-way status.

