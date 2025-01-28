Deion Sanders Jr. drops 3-word reaction as Travis Hunter & Co. get hyped up ahead of 2025 NFL draft 

Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter has hogged the headlines this season alongside teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as they led the Buffs to a 9-4 season and bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years. Colorado's roster contained more talent than just Hunter and Sanders though, with the former headlining a talented wide receiver corps, several of which are now headed to the NFL.

Some of the Buffs' wide receivers who declared for the draft alongside Hunter include Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester and in an X/Twitter post celebrating the talented players, Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., hyped them up before the 2025 NFL draft.

"I believe it," Deion Sanders Jr. tweeted.

Travis Hunter's NFL future divides opinions

Travis Hunter captured the imagination of both fans and analysts alike with his excellence on both sides of the ball for the Colorado Buffaloes this season culminating in the sensational Heisman Trophy win in December over a talented field of quarterbacks.

Hunter has repeatedly stated his intention to continue being a two-way player in the NFL which has raised a debate among fans and analysts over the viability of such an idea.

During Thursday's segment of "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah projected Travis Hunter to take more snaps at wide receiver than at cornerback in the NFL.

“Most times when you have guys that can do the two-way thing, and it goes back to, you know, Champ Bailey and [Charles Woodson], all those guys, they major in defense and they minor in offense,” Jeremiah said. “It’s just a lot easier to sprinkle them in on offense than to sprinkle in on defense.

"The challenge for me coach, I actually like him better at receiver than I do at corner, and he’s, you know, he’s not big. He’s gonna be a little over, you know, 170-175 pounds. So asking him, you know, even though he was able to do it in college, I think in the NFL, where they’re gonna pull him into the run game a little bit more. I prefer him on offense over defense," he added.

(from 1:58:50 mark onwards)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders warned teams during his Alamo Bowl pregame news conference that Travis Hunter would continue to play on both sides of the ball in the professional game. Hunter's two-way status and the team that will take a punt on him during the 2025 NFL draft will likely be one of the most scrutinized and analyzed decisions of the past few draft cycles.

