"Exposed his lack of instincts & technique as a CB" - Former Jets scout delivers blunt verdict on Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy on the back of his ability to thrive on both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes. Various mock drafts have the Buffs star picked in the top three of the upcoming NFL draft, with the draft order varying between him, his teammate Shedeur Sanders, and Miami's Cam Ward.

On Monday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly delivered a blunt assessment on X of the NFL-bound Hunter's ability to play both ways in the NFL.

"Travis Hunter needs to drafted as a wide receiver —and only play wide receiver in the NFL. As a former NFL Scout, I evaluated every single snap Hunter played on offense and defense in 2024," Kelly wrote. "He worked at playing cornerback and looked 'good' going up against receivers on a soft schedule, but he looked like he was born to play wide receiver.

"He 'got by' at cornerback due to his elite athleticism. However, he looked generational as a wide receiver. He was too reactive as a cornerback, but he was proactive as a wide receiver. They exposed his lack of instincts and technique as a cornerback —even at that level of competition.

"I put a 2nd Round Grade on Hunter as a cornerback and a 1st Round Grade on Hunter as a wide receiver."

Travis Hunter weighs in on two-way option in the NFL

Last week, former Heisman winner Tim Tebow waded into the conversation about Hunter's NFL future and supported his claim to play on both sides of the ball during an interview with USA Today. Travis Hunter was appreciative of Tebow's comments during Friday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show" while outlining his ambitions around the matter.

“That’s my Heisman brother (Tebow)," Hunter said (12:45). "So definitely, always respect that. He’s one of the guys at the Heisman ceremony that got the chance to speak to. I was always a fan of Tebow. Everybody said he’s a nice guy, and I understand what they are talking about.

"I definitely appreciate it, Tim Tebow speaking, and giving me some encouragement to do what I do. But I definitely like what he said about me."

"I appreciate it, and I'mma keep going, and hopefully, most GMs see what he sees and at least give me the option. Not just try to shut me down to force me to do one thing," Hunter said. "I've been doing it my whole life, there ain't nothing in front of me that's gonna stop me from trying to do it. So, I'm gonna keep doing what I do."

Whether or not Travis Hunter will play on both sides of the ball in the NFL will be one of the most intriguing outcomes of whichever team picks him in the 2025 NFL draft.

